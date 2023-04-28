Apr 28, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, (inaudible). Good evening, everyone. I am pleased to welcome you to the Q4 and the FY '23 earnings call. I really appreciate your presence today. As you would know, while global economy remains uncertain due to many factors including geopolitical one still persisting, it seems to be inching towards improving with IMF predicting the growth rate bottoming out in 2023 to 2.8% before rising to 3% in [2024]. Amid this, economic activity in India remains resilient. The real GDP growth is expected to be 7% in ['23 '24] (inaudible). Both EMI manufacturing and EMI services remained robust in March '23 at 56.4% and 57.8%, respectively. Aggregate demand