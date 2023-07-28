Jul 28, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Yeshashvi. Good evening, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to the Q1 FY '24 earnings call along with my senior management team. I also take this opportunity to introduce Mr. Shantanu Srivastava, our Chief Risk Officer.



This fiscal is special to us as it marks a key milestone in our organization's history. As you are aware, SBI Cards celebrated its Silver Jubilee on 15th May this year. Through these years, the company has exhibited business resilience and strength to stand the test of times. Our customer's patronage and trust have been instrumental in our success, and we remain committed to delivering value and growth to all our stakeholders.

