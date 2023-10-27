Oct 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen good day, and welcome to SBI Cards and Payments Services Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhijit Chakravorty, MD and CEO, SBI Cards. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhijit Chakravorty - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Good evening, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to the quarter 2 of financial year 2024 earnings call, along with my senior management team at SBI Card. While the world's economic recovery remains uneven and uncertain, Indian economy broadly continues to stay resilient. India's GDP growth year-on-year in Q1 FY '24 was [7.8%] RBI estimates India's GDP growth in FY '24 to be [6.5%]. As per later RBI survey, consumer confidence is also at a 4-year high. India's digital economy is playing a critical role in enabling this growth. Digital payments have grown at the rate of 58% year-on-year in FY '23.



With Indian -- estimating the share of