Q2 2024 Borosil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Borosil Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Monarch Networth Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Dani from Monarch Networth Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rahul Dani - Monarch Networth Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Monarch Networth Capital, we're delighted to host the senior management of Borosil Limited represented by Mr. Shreevar Kheruka, Vice Chairman, MD, and CEO; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, Whole Time Director; Anand Sultania, CFO; and Mr. Balesh Talapady, Vice President, Investor Relations. We will start the call with opening remarks from Mr. Shreevar, and then we'll move to Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Shreevar.



Shreevar Kheruka - Borosil Limited - MD, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board



Thanks, Rahul and Monarch, for arranging this call. Good afternoon to everyone of you. The