Nov 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Borosil Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Monarch Networth Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Dani from Monarch Networth Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rahul Dani - Monarch Networth Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Monarch Networth Capital, we're delighted to host the senior management of Borosil Limited represented by Mr. Shreevar Kheruka, Vice Chairman, MD, and CEO; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, Whole Time Director; Anand Sultania, CFO; and Mr. Balesh Talapady, Vice President, Investor Relations. We will start the call with opening remarks from Mr. Shreevar, and then we'll move to Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Shreevar.
Shreevar Kheruka - Borosil Limited - MD, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board
Thanks, Rahul and Monarch, for arranging this call. Good afternoon to everyone of you. The
Q2 2024 Borosil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...