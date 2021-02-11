Q3 2021 Mindspace Business Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Deepak Aswani - Mindspace Business Parks REIT - General Manager of Finance & IR of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Third Quarter FY '21 Earnings Call for Mindspace Business Parks REIT.



We would like to reiterate that the acquisition of asset SPVs by Mindspace REIT was effected on