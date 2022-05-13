Q4 2022 Mindspace Business Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Kedar Kulkarni - Mindspace Business Parks REIT - Assistant General Manager of Corporate Finance & IR



We would like to reiterate that, the acquisition of Asset SPVs by Mindspace REIT was effected on July, 30 2020. Consequently, consolidation of financials of these Asset SPVs