Q3 2023 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Happiest Minds Technologies' Q3 FY23 results conference call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manik Taneja from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manik Taneja - Axis Limited - Analyst



Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on the Q3 FY23 earnings call of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. On behalf of Axis Capital, I would like to hand the management of Happiest Minds for giving us opportunity to host this earnings call.



Today, we have with us Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman; Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Product Engineering Services; Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and CFO; Mr. Rajiv Shah, President and CEO of Digital Business Services; Mr. Ram Mohan, President and CEO, Infrastructure Management and Security Services; Mr. Aurobinda Nanda, President, Operations and Deputy CEO, Product Engineering Services;