Q4 2023 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited - Analyst



Good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining us today on the Q4 FY23 earnings call of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited.



Today, we have with us Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman; Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, PES; Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and CFO; Mr. Rajiv Shah, President and CEO, Digital Business Services; Mr. Ram Mohan, President and CEO, IMSS; Mr. Aurobinda Nanda, President, Operations, and Deputy CEO, PES; Mr. Sridhar