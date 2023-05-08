May 08, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 FY23 earnings conference call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mukul Garg from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Garg.
Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited - Analyst
Thank you, Tanvi. Good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining us today on the Q4 FY23 earnings call of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. On behalf of Motilal Oswal, I would like to thank the management of Happiest Minds for giving us the opportunity to host this earnings call.
Today, we have with us Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman; Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, PES; Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and CFO; Mr. Rajiv Shah, President and CEO, Digital Business Services; Mr. Ram Mohan, President and CEO, IMSS; Mr. Aurobinda Nanda, President, Operations, and Deputy CEO, PES; Mr. Sridhar
Q4 2023 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
