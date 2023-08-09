Q1 2024 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Sumeet Jain - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Thanks, Nishant. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today on Q1 FY24 earnings call of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to thank the management of Happiest Minds for giving us the opportunity to host this earnings call.



Today, we have with us, from the Happiest Minds management, Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman; Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Product Engineering Services; Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and CFO; Mr. Rajiv Shah, President and CEO, Digital Business Services; Mr. Ram Mohan, President and CEO, Infrastructure Management and Security Services; Mr. Aurobinda Nanda,