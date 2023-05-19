Q4 2023 Route Mobile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Mr. Rajdip Kumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO; and Mr. Gautam Badalia, Group's Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer; and Mr. Suresh Jankar, Chief Financial Officer.



Rajdip Kumar Chandrakant Gupta - Route Mobile Limited - Co-Founder, MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. I want to start by wishing all of you good health and prosperity