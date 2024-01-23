Q3 2024 Route Mobile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Davin, the moderator for this conference. Welcome to the conference call of Route Mobile Limited, arranged by Concept Investor Relations to discuss its Q3 and nine-month FY24 results.



We have with us today, Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO; Mr. Gautam Badalia, Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer; and Mr. Suresh Jankar, Chief Financial Officer.



(Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's earnings call it may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to slide number 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer. Please note this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajdipkumar Gupta - Route Mobile Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Davin. Good evening, everyone. In light of the recent global trend