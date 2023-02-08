Feb 08, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Anuj Kumar - Computer Age Management Services Limited - Managing Director



Hi. Good morning, everyone, and thank you, Michelle. I hope all of you are able to hear me clearly. I appreciate all of you taking the time out to join our earnings call. As you may have seen in the results, we've had a satisfying quarter, and I have a number of things to share with you significantly in terms of operating highlights. As we continue to work in our business environment, which had a set of challenges to deal with, I think the overall outlook for the quarter in terms of business results has been very satisfactory.



I will run you