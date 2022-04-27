Apr 27, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Imtaiyazur Rahman - UTI Asset Management Company Limited - CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you very much, Azan, and good afternoon to all of you. I welcome all of