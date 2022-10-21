Oct 21, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Imtaiyazur Rahman - UTI Asset Management Company Limited - CEO, MD & Whole-Time Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to thank all of you for joining this earning call for the second quarter and first half of the financial