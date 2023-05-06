Q4 2023 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the earnings call of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited financial performance for Q4 FY '23. We have with us today, Mr. P. N. Vasudevan, MD and CEO; Mr. Sridharan N, CFO; Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product and Wealth; Mr. Rohit Phadke, Senior President and Head Assets; Mr. Natarajan M, President and Head Treasury; and Mr. Rahul Rajagopalan, DVP, Strategy and IR. As a reminder, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. P. N. Vasudevan. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pathangi Narasimhan Vasudevan - Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for dialing in on a Saturday morning. At the macro level, in many parts of the world, we are witnessing turbulence in the financial sector. However, the Indian banking system seems to be far more