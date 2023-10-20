Q2 2024 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

We have with us today Mr. P.N. Vasudevan, MD and CEO; Mr. Sridharan N., CFO; Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product and Wealth; Mr. Rohit Phadke, Senior President and Head, Assets; Mr. Natarajan M., President and Head, Treasury; Mr. Dheeraj Mohan, Head, Strategy and IR.



Pathangi Narasimhan Vasudevan - Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



On the macro front, India's GDP growth continues to be quite resilient. And all lead indicators like e-way bills, 3-wheeler sales, 2-wheeler sales, manufacturing, construction activity, so we see a good amount of activity across the sectors. And