Q3 2024 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings conference call of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited financial performance for Q2 FY24. We have with us today, Mr. P. N. Vasudevan, MD and CEO; Sridharan N, CFO; Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head Branch Banking, Liabilities, Products, and Wealth; Mr. Rohit Phadke, Senior President and Head Assets; Mr. Natarajan M, President and Head Treasurer; Mr. Dheeraj Mohan, Head Strategy and IR.



P. N. Vasudevan - Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited - MD, CEO



Thank you. Good evening to all of you, and thank you for dialing in today. The Indian economy is doing well compared to the other global economies. However, inflation remains a sticky issue and still