Q4 2022 Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Restaurant Brands International for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kendall Peck, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kendall Peck - Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator.



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Restaurant Brands International's earnings call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. As a reminder, a live broadcast of this call may be accessed on the Investor Relations webpage at rbi.com/investors and a recording will be available for replay.



Joining me on the call today are Restaurant Brands International's Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle; CEO, JosÃ© Cil; COO, Josh Kobza; and CFO, Matt Dunnigan.



Today's earnings call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks set forward in the press release issued this morning and in our SEC filings. In addition, this earnings call includes