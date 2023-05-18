Q4 2023 Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Nihal Jham - Nuvama Institutional Equities - Analyst



Yes, thank you, Vikram. On behalf of Nuvama, I would like to welcome you all to the Q4 FY '23 and FY '23 earning conference call of Restaurant Brands Asia. From the management today, we have Rajeev Varman, Wholetime Director & Group CEO; Mr. Sandeep Dey, Brand President, Indonesia; Mr. Sumit Zaveri, Group CFO and Chief Business Officer; Mr. Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Prashant Desai, Head of Strategy and IR. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Rajiv Varman for his opening remarks. Over to you, Raj.



Rajeev Varman - Restaurant Brands Asia Limited - Whole Time Director & Group CEO



Good morning to everyone. So as promised, we've got Sundeep joining in from Indonesia. Good morning to you Sandeep.



Sandeep Dey - Restaurant Brands Asia Limited - President, RBA Indonesia