May 18, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
(Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nihal Jham from Nuvama Institutional Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nihal Jham - Nuvama Institutional Equities - Analyst
Yes, thank you, Vikram. On behalf of Nuvama, I would like to welcome you all to the Q4 FY '23 and FY '23 earning conference call of Restaurant Brands Asia. From the management today, we have Rajeev Varman, Wholetime Director & Group CEO; Mr. Sandeep Dey, Brand President, Indonesia; Mr. Sumit Zaveri, Group CFO and Chief Business Officer; Mr. Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Prashant Desai, Head of Strategy and IR. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Rajiv Varman for his opening remarks. Over to you, Raj.
Rajeev Varman - Restaurant Brands Asia Limited - Whole Time Director & Group CEO
Good morning to everyone. So as promised, we've got Sundeep joining in from Indonesia. Good morning to you Sandeep.
Sandeep Dey - Restaurant Brands Asia Limited - President, RBA Indonesia
Q4 2023 Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 18, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...