Feb 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 and 9 Months FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Bector, Managing Director and Promotor. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anoop Bector - Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited - MD & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q3 and 9 months FY '23 financial results discussion call.



Today on this call, I have with me Mr. Manu Talwar, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ishaan Bector, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Suvir Bector, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Parveen Kumar Goel, CFO and Whole-Time Director; and Orient Capital, our Investor Relationship Consultant.



I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and press release that we have uploaded on exchanges and on company's website. Firstly, I am pleased to share that we