Aug 07, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



This call may contain some of the forward-looking statements, which are completely based upon our beliefs, opinions and expectation as of today. These statements are not a guarantee of our future performance and involve (inaudible) risks and uncertainties.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Bector, Managing Director. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anoop Bector - Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited - MD & Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q1 FY '24 Financial Results Discussion Call.



Today on this call, I have with me Mr. Manu Talwar, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ishaan Bector, Whole Time Director; Mr. Suvir Bector, Whole Time Director; Mr. Parveen Kumar Goel, Whole-Time Director and CFO; and Orient