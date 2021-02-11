Feb 11, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Depesh Kashyap - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Hello, everyone. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you all to 3Q FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited. From the management, we have with us today, Mr. Jose Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Shiju Jacob Kallarakal, Executive Director; and Mr. NG Subramanian, Head of Accounts and Finance.
I now hand over the call to Mr. Jose for his opening remarks, post which we can open the call for a Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Jose Jacob Kallarakal - Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited - Chairman, Founder & MD
Good evening, and a very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Subramanian, Head of Finance and Accounts; and SGA, our investor relations adviser. And I hope and pray that you and your families are safe and healthy and secure in this pandemic season.
So we have uploaded our investor presentation on the stock exchange and the company website. Firstly, I would
Q3 2021 Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...