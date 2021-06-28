Q4 2021 Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 28, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Jose Jacob Kallarakal - Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited - Chairman, Founder & MD



Good evening, and a very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Subramanian, Group CFO; and SGA, our investor relations adviser. I hope and pray that you and your families are safe, healthy and secure in this tough situation. We have uploaded our investor presentation on the stock exchange and the company's website.



To dive into our call at the onset, we have facilitated vaccination for all our frontline working staff with a view to give them better immunity. Being an essential service provider, we have been able to continue our services during this tough times and would like to thank all employees for their dedicated efforts. Their hard work has enabled us to report a stable financial and operational performance in a year, which began with unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19,



This being our second earnings call, I would like to take -- I would like to start by giving a brief introduction of our company business and then our business highlights for Q4 and FY '21.