Q4 2023 Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Jose Jacob Kallarakal - Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited - Chairman, Founder & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for attending this fourth quarter earnings call. I'm joined on this call by Mahendra, our Group President, Operations and New Business Development; and Subramanian N.G., our Group Chief Finance Officer.



We stand before you today to celebrate the remarkable