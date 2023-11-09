Q2 2024 Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over Mr. Jose Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director of Anthony Waste Handling Cell Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Jose Jacob - Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd - Chairman and MD



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our Q2 FY24 earnings conference call. With me are Mr. Shiju Jacob, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Mahendra Ananthula, Group President, Operations, Business Development and Diversification; Mr. Subramanian, our Group CFO, and SGA, Investor Relations Adviser.



Our investor presentation for