Q4 2023 Indigo Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Hi, everyone. It's a wonderful morning from Bombay to all of you. Representing I-Sec it's our absolute pleasure to host once again the results conference call of Indigo paint. The company is represented today by Mr. Hemant Jalan and team. Over to Srihari from the company for further (inaudible) and taking the call forward. Srihari, over to you.



Srihari Santhakumar - Indigo Paints Limited - Head of IR & Deputy GM of Finance



Thanks, Manoj. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on a Monday for this earnings call. Today from the management side, we have with us Mr. Hemant Jalan, our Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Suresh Babu, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Chetan Human, CFO; and myself