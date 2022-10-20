Oct 20, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Kayal, Investor Relations Head. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Kayal - Home First Finance Company India Limited - Head IR



Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone. I hope that all of you and your families are safe and healthy. I am Manish Kayal and I look after Investor Relations for Home First Finance. I extend a very warm welcome to all the participants on our quarter 2, FY '23 financial results con call.



As usual, management has represented by our MD and CEO, Mr. Manoj Viswanathan; and CFO, Ms. Nutan Gaba Patwari. I hope everybody had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and press release uploaded on exchanges and our website yesterday. We will start this call with an opening remark by Manoj and then Nutan, and then we will have a Q&A session.



With this