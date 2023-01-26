Jan 26, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT
Operator
(Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Kayal, Investor Relations Head. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Manish Kayal - Home First Finance Company India Limited - Head IR
Thank you, Vivian. Good afternoon, everyone, I hope that all of you and your families are safe and healthy. I'm Manish Kayal and I look after Investor Relations for Home First Finance. I extend a very warm welcome to all the participants on our Q3 FY '23 financial results con call. As usual, Home First management is represented by MD and CEO, Mr. Manoj Viswanathan; and CFO, Ms. Nutan Gaba Patwari. I hope everybody had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and press release uploaded on stock exchanges and on our website yesterday. We will start this call with an opening remark by Manoj and Nutan and then we'll have a Q&A session.
With this
Q3 2023 Home First Finance Company India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 26, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT
