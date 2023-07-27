Q1 2024 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Jubilant Ingrevia Limited earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pavleen Taneja, Director, Investor Relations, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Pavleen Singh Taneja - Jubilant Ingrevia Limited - IR



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for being with us on our Quarter 1 of Financial Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited.



I would like to remind you that some of the statements made on the call today will be forward-looking in nature and a detailed disclaimer in this regard has been included in the press release and results presentation that has been shared on our website.



On the call today, we have Mr. Shyam Bhartia, Chairman; Mr. Hari Bhartia, Co-Chairman; Mr. Rajesh Srivastava, CEO and Managing Director; and Mr. Prakash Bisht, CFO, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited.



I now invite Mr. Shyam Bhartia to share his comments. Over to you, sir.