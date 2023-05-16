Q4 2023 Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Shailesh Kanani - Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Centrum Broking, I welcome you all to the fourth quarter and FY '23 earnings call of Suryoday Small Finance Bank. We have with us top management team of Suryoday, represented by MD and CEO, Mr. Baskar Babu, Chief Service Officer, Mr. Narayan Rao; CFO, Mr. Kanishka Chaudhary and IR Head, Mr. Himadri Das.



Baskar Babu