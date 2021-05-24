May 24, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q4 FY21 Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Percy Panthaki from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Percy Panthaki - IIFL Securities Limited - IR
Hi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to this maiden conference call of Barbeque-Nation. It's my pleasure to host that. On today's call we have with us Mr. Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director; Mr. Rahul Agrawal, CEO; Mr. Amit Betala, CFO; and Mr. Kushal Budhia, Head of Strategy, IR, and Business Development.
Mr. Dhanani will provide us with an overview of the performance and key events followed by a detailed discussion on financial performance by Mr. Agrawal. And then we will open the floor for Q&A session.
I would like to hand over now to Mr. Dhanani for his opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Kayum Dhanani -
Q4 2021 Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 24, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...