Q1 2024 Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amar Kedia from Ambit Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Thanks, Aman. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY24 earnings con call of the Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited. From the management, we have with us Mr. Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director; Mr. Rahul Agarwal, CEO, and Whole Time Director; Mr. Amit Betala, CFO; and Mr. Bijay Sharma, Head of Investor Relations.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kayum Dhanani. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Kayum Dhanani -