Q1 2023 Macrotech Developers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Biplab Debbarma - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - VP



Thank you, Jacob. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY '23 earnings call of Macrotech Developers Limited, hosted by Antique Stock Broking. Today, we have with us the management of Macrotech Developers represented by Mr. Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi, CFO; Tikam Jain, CEO, Pune; and Mr. Anand Kumar, Head IR.



Without further ado, let me hand over the call to Mr. Lodha. Over to you, sir.



Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Macrotech Developers Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Biplab. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us once