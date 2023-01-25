Q3 2023 Macrotech Developers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Biplab Debbarma - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 FY '23 earnings call of Macrotech Developers Limited, hosted by Antique Stockbroking. Today, we have with us the management of Macrotech Developers represented by Mr. Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi, CFO; and Mr. Anand Kumar, Head IR.



Without further ado, let me hand over the call to Mr. Lodha. Over to you, sir.



Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Macrotech Developers Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. May 2023 be full of good health and