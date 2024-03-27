Director William Green Acquires 10,209 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR, Financial), a real estate investment trust, has seen a notable insider transaction on March 18, 2024. Director William Green purchased 10,209 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC filing. This transaction has added to the series of insider activities observed over the past year. Arbor Realty Trust Inc specializes in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. The company operates a diversified portfolio and provides a range of financial solutions for real estate investors. Over the past year, William Green has been an active buyer of Arbor Realty Trust Inc stock, accumulating a total of 23,904 shares without any recorded sales. This pattern of insider buying may signal confidence in the company's future prospects. 1770571163030941696.png The insider transaction history for Arbor Realty Trust Inc shows a positive trend, with 10 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' bullish sentiment on the stock's potential. On the valuation front, Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares were trading at $12.93 on the day of the insider's purchase, giving the company a market cap of $2.4468 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.38, which is below both the industry median of 16.92 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a potentially undervalued stock in comparison to its peers. 1770571182060498944.png The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) also suggests that Arbor Realty Trust Inc may be modestly undervalued. With a GF Value of $14.99 and a current trading price of $12.93, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors looking for potential opportunities in the real estate investment trust sector. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

