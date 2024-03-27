Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), has sold 40,000 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $820,000.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the completion of newly drilled wells, well stimulation, and production enhancement of existing oil and natural gas wells.

Over the past year, Christopher Wright has sold a total of 398,215 shares of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) were trading at $20.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.416 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.51, which is below the industry median of 10.61 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $20.5 and a GF Value of $22.69, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

