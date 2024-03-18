On March 18, 2024, Mark Schoenberg, the Chief Medical Officer of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $14.05 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $168,600.

UroGen Pharma Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies designed to change the standard of care for urological pathologies. The company's proprietary technology is designed to enable the delivery of drugs directly to the urinary tract in a sustained manner, potentially improving the treatment of diseases such as cancer, urothelial carcinoma, and other urological diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,578 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd and has not made any share purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and six insider sells for the company.

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd were trading at $14.05 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $510.467 million. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that UroGen Pharma Ltd is currently modestly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $12.14, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the Chief Medical Officer of UroGen Pharma Ltd may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.