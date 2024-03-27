PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) President and CEO Reza Zadno Sells Company Shares

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago

Reza Zadno, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial), has sold 5,391 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $48.83 per share, resulting in a total value of $263,292.53.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company that develops transformative waterjet ablation therapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's proprietary technology, the AquaBeam Robotic System, delivers Aquablation therapy, a minimally invasive procedure that combines real-time ultrasound imaging with robotically-controlled waterjet ablation to remove prostate tissue.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,570 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Reza Zadno is part of a series of insider transactions for the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp were trading at $48.83, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.473 billion.

1770571413825155072.png

The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insider sales over the past year, with no recorded insider purchases during the same period. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling behaviors as an indicator of management's confidence in the company's prospects.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.