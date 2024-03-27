OCM Growth Holdings LLC Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY)

OCM Growth Holdings LLC, a Director and 10% Owner of Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY, Financial), has sold 1,000,000 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 9,312,500 shares sold and no shares purchased during that period.

Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company that provides senior secured loans to venture-backed companies in the United States. The company aims to support the growth of innovative, emerging growth companies by providing flexible financing solutions.

The insider transaction history for Runway Growth Finance Corp reveals a pattern of insider activity over the past year, with 10 insider buys and 7 insider sells recorded. The recent sale by OCM Growth Holdings LLC is part of this ongoing trend of insider transactions.

On the day of the sale by OCM Growth Holdings LLC, shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp were trading at $11.33 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $484.082 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 10.86, which is below both the industry median of 13.74 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a valuation that is lower relative to its peers and its own past earnings multiples.

For investors monitoring insider activities as an indicator of a company's performance and future prospects, the consistent selling by OCM Growth Holdings LLC may be a point of interest. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financials when interpreting these transactions.

For more detailed information on insider trades at Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY, Financial), interested parties can refer to the SEC filing linked here.

