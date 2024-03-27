Justin Udelhofen, Director at Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares in the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $35.69 per share, resulting in a total value of $892,250.

Dream Finders Homes Inc is a publicly traded company that operates in the residential construction industry. The company designs, builds, and sells homes in growth markets, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin. Dream Finders Homes Inc is known for its commitment to building high-quality homes tailored to the needs and desires of its customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc were trading at $35.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.614 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 13.79, which is above the industry median of 10.92 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 2.02, with a share price of $35.69 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.68, indicating that Dream Finders Homes Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the GF Value assessment provide a data-driven perspective on the stock's valuation and insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.