Q3 2024 Cartrade Tech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Cartrade Tech Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Managing Director, Cartrade Tech Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vinay Sanghi Cartrade Tech Ltd-Chairman&MD



Thank you, and good afternoon to everybody, and thank you for joining the Q3 earnings call. I wanted to present the Q3 earnings data and details today. We have uploaded a presentation. And if you can go straight away to slide 5 of the presentation itself, which talks about the key metrics, I want to first, and you know, we're delighted that they have a 48%