Q1 2023 Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

A. Balasubramanian - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you for the introduction, and good evening to everyone for attending today's investors call. And I'm sure you all would have had on opportunity to go through the earnings presentation, which is available in the stock exchange and also in our website.



Let me just give you a overview on the broad economy very briefly and the mutual fund industry in general, then I'll come to the ABSLAMC performance. The macroeconomic landscape, as is known to all of