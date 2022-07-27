Q1 2023 Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.
We have with us today from the management, Mr. A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Parag Joglekar, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Prakash Bhogale, Head, Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. A. Balasubramanian for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
A. Balasubramanian - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Thank you for the introduction, and good evening to everyone for attending today's investors call. And I'm sure you all would have had on opportunity to go through the earnings presentation, which is available in the stock exchange and also in our website.
Let me just give you a overview on the broad economy very briefly and the mutual fund industry in general, then I'll come to the ABSLAMC performance. The macroeconomic landscape, as is known to all of
