Q3 2023 Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Kapil R. Singh - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director, Head of Consumer and Digital Commerce Research of India & Lead Auto Analyst



Hi. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Nomura Securities India, I'd like to welcome you to this earnings call. On the call with me from FSN E-commerce Ventures, we have Ms. Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD and CEO; Mr. Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Beauty E-commerce; Ms. Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director, Co-Founder, CEO, Fashion; Mr. P. Ganesh, CFO; Ms. Sunita Sachdev, VP, Investor Relations and Strategy. .



With that, I hand over the call to Ms. Falguni for opening remarks.



Falguni Sanjay Nayar - FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited - Founder, Executive