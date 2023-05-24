Q4 2023 Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Sunita Sachdev -



Good evening, everyone. This is Sunita Sachdev. I head Investor Relations and Strategy at FSN E-Commerce Limited. It's my pleasure to introduce our management for the call today.



On the call with me today is Ms. Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD and CEO; Mr. Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Beauty E-commerce; Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director and Co-Founder, CEO, Fashion; Mr. P. Ganesh, Chief Financial Officer.



Falguni Sanjay Nayar - FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited - Founder, Executive Chairperson, MD & CEO



Good evening, everyone, and thank you, Sunita. Thank you for joining us on the call today, and it's always a pleasure to interact with all of you.



I would like to start the presentation now and request the team to move the slides, please.



So talking about the performance highlight. I'm really happy to say that for the fourth quarter of this year, financial year '23, we have come out with a GMV growth of about 36% year-on-year at INR 2,445