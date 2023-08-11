Q1 2024 Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Sunita Sachdev -



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call of FSN E-commerce Limited. I'm Sunita Sachdev. I'm the Investor Relations and Strategy at FSN. I welcome all analysts and institutional investors for the call today. On the call with me today from FSN E-commerce is Mrs. Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD and CEO; Mr. Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Beauty E-commerce; Mr. Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director and Co-Founder, CEO, Fashion; Mr. Vishal Gupta, CEO Nykaa eB2B and the EVP Private Label; Mr. Suyash Saraf, the Co-Founder of Dot & Key; Mr. P. Ganesh, our Chief Financial Officer.



For abundant caution, I would like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement and our disclaimer on Page #2. With that, over to you, to Falguni for opening remarks.



Falguni Sanjay Nayar - FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited - Founder, Executive Chairperson, MD & CEO



Thank you, Sunita. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call, and it's always a pleasure to interact with all of you. I wanted to start