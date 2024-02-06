Feb 06, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to the FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Q3 FY24 earnings call hosted by Morgan Stanley. (Operator Instructions) For more important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.
Please note that this call and your questions will be recorded and may in certain circumstances be distributed to clients and/or made publicly available. By participating in this event, you consent to such recording, distribution, and publication. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand the conference over to machinery Raffi with Morgan Stanley. Thank you, and over to you ma'am.
Sheela Rathi - Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt. Ltd. - Analyst
Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. So Sheela Rathi from Morgan Stanley Research. Welcome to the under the FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Q3 F24 earnings call. From the management of Nykaa, we have Ms. Falguni Nayar, Executive
Q3 2024 Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...