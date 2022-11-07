Q2 2023 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of PB Fintech Limited. We have with us today, Mr. Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Alok Bansal, Executive Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director; Mr. Sarbvir Singh, President, Policybazaar; Mr. Naveen Kukreja, CEO, Paisabazaar; Mr. Mandeep Mehta, Group CFO; and Ms. Rasleen Kaur, Head Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yashish Dahiya. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Hi, everyone. I will start by reiterating a few facts about our business. Once more, a majority of health and life insurance consumers in India do their research on Policybazaar. This leads to a higher persistency owing to the fact that when consumers research, they know what they're purchasing. Our renewal revenue is now at an ARR of INR 290 crores. We have the best conversion engine in the