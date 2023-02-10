Q3 2023 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

We have with us, Mr. Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO, PB Fintech; Mr. Alok Bansal, Executive Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director, PB Fintech; Mr. Sarbvir Singh, President, Policybazaar; Mr. Naveen Kukreja, CEO, Paisabazaar; Mr. Mandeep Mehta, Group CFO; Ms. Rasleen Kaur, Head, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.



Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody.



I, first of all, just wanted to make a very small correction. Sarbvir is not President of whatever. He's the Joint Group CEO, that happened a month ago. So that obviously needs to be published out. But before we begin our performance update, I would like to obviously welcome all of you and especially the ones