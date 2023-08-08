Q1 2024 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Rasleen Kaur - PB Fintech Limited - Group Head of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relation



A very warm welcome to PB Fintech Limited Earnings Call for Quarter 1 Financial Year 2023-2024. We have today Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and Group CEO, PB Fintech; Alok Bansal, Chief Executive Vice Chairman, PB Fintech; Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech; Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder and CEO, Paisabazaar; Mandeep Mehta, Group CFO, PB Fintech.



Now I hand over the call to Mr. Yashish Dahiya.



Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thanks very much, Rasleen. A very good evening or morning, wherever you're joining us from. Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, which are jointly classified as our core online businesses, both India's leading marketplaces for insurance credit. For the last 5 quarters, adjusted EBITDA has kept on consistently improving by an annual run rate of about INR 200 crores. It's actually a little more than that. And if you recollect about 4, 5 quarters ago, I had clarified that this would keep happening, we would keep