Nov 29, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Vijay Shekhar Sharma - One97 Communications Limited - Founder, Chairman, CEO and MD



Hello, everyone. We are waiting for people to join. That is why you may not be hearing.



Operator



Thank you, and a warm welcome to Paytm's earnings call to discuss its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021.



From Paytm's management team, we are today joined by Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO; Mr. Madhur Deora, President and Group CFO; and Mr. Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Lending.



Before we begin, a few announcements for all attendees. This earnings call is meant for existing shareholders of Paytm or potential investors and research analysts to discuss the company's financial results. This call is not for media personnel. If any media representatives are attending this call, request you to kindly drop off the call at this juncture.



The information to be presented and discussed on this earnings call should not be recorded, reproduced, copied or distributed in any manner whatsoever by any of the attendees.



Statements or